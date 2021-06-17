HC Wainwright Lowers Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) to Neutral

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of KIN opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.88 million, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

