HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 161 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $9,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $677,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 903,170 shares of company stock valued at $283,127,733. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $331.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.61. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

