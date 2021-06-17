HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 71,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.65 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.