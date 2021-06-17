HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 311,660 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

Shares of MITT opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $218.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

