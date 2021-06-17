HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,670 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after purchasing an additional 317,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88,772 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 147,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.