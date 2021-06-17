HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $220.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $211.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

