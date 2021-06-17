HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 4,068 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in General Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its position in General Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

