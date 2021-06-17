HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 4,635 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,571,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after buying an additional 226,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,652,000 after buying an additional 129,168 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after buying an additional 457,198 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.