HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 6,523 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,087 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $459,830,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 206,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 32,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.