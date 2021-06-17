Head to Head Analysis: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) vs. Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Tata Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and Tata Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Tata Motors 1 2 0 0 1.67

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 48.61%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Tata Motors -5.33% 0.56% 0.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Tata Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -44.35 Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.43 -$1.82 billion ($0.06) -393.67

Fisker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors. Tata Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tata Motors has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker beats Tata Motors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. The company also provides fully built solutions for applications, such as garbage compactors, containers, tankers, reefers, and diesel bowser, as well as electric vehicles. In addition, it offers information technology services, machine tools, and factory automation solutions; vehicle financing services; and engines for industrial and marine applications. The company provides its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Fiat, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. It operates in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

