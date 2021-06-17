Head-To-Head Contrast: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -1.59% 6.93% 2.60% MGT Capital Investments -297.73% -319.84% -112.94%

This table compares Sohu.com and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $749.89 million 0.92 -$60.66 million ($1.40) -12.59 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 17.52 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sohu.com and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 1 1 0 2.50 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sohu.com currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.26%. Given Sohu.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk & Volatility

Sohu.com has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sohu.com beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application. The company is also involved in the development, operation, and licensing of online games for PCs and mobile devices, which include massive multiplayer online role-playing games; and casual games, strategy games, and collectible card games. In addition, it operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

