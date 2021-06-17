Headinvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $447.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

