Headinvest LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $144.91 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.34 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

