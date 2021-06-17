Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after buying an additional 327,556 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,740,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,456,000. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,771,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $90.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.