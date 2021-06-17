HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $430.97 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $430.97 million and $101,967.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007002 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003276 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00034351 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00058586 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00040427 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

