HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLLGY remained flat at $$35.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

