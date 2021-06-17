HelloGold Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $214,832.13 and $200.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00774064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042383 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HGT is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

