Helmet.insure Price Reaches $0.54 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $18.16 million and $847,330.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00137490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00180890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.26 or 0.00915823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,773.18 or 0.99673111 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,697,373 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

