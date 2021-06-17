Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Insider Acquires £5,092 in Stock

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) insider Victoria Sant purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,273 ($16.63) per share, with a total value of £5,092 ($6,652.73).

Shares of HSL stock opened at GBX 1,268 ($16.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 721 ($9.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,310 ($17.12). The company has a market cap of £947.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,253.

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

