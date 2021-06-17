Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $84.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Herc alerts:

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.58. Herc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $117.26.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.