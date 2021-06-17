Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $685.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.26. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $27.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 601,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $10,672,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $7,621,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

