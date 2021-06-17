Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,027,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hexcel by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after purchasing an additional 295,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.57. 14,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,390. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -207.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

