HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) Short Interest Update

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the May 13th total of 781,400 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of CAPA stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43. HighCape Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

