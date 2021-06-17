HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Up 38.2% in May

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 13th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 29,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,149. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.09.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

