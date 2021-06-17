HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,410 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of CAMT opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.