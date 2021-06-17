HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 65,445 Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,018 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 45.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 166,994 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 90,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 42.4% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 295,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87,904 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMF opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

