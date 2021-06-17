HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

