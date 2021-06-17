HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,280 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.97. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

