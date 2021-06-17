Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,788,000 after purchasing an additional 289,550 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.66. 4,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

