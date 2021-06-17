Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.66. 4,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
