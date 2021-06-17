Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.94. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hilltop by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,719 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after buying an additional 262,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 43.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

