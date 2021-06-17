Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,887. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.