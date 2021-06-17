Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,834 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Hologic worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

