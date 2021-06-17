Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.750-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 billion-34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.86 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.860-1.960 EPS.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.52. 130,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,360. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.45. The company has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

