Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-8.000 EPS.

HON traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.99. 2,875,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.45. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

