Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the May 13th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth about $54,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. On average, analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

