Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $161,753.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00139842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00180182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00911323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,723.91 or 1.00141422 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

