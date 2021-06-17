Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Atb Cap Markets

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common stock opened at C$6.85 on Monday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.52.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.62 million.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.