Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

HST stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

