Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-750 million.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $90.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,575. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.67. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $146.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.69.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

