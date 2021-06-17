H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

H&R Block has raised its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,917. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

