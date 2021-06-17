HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

