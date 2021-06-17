HSBC Upgrades L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Buy

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIQUY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.