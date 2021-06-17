Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.250-21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HUM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.24. 11,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $472.28.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

