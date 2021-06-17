Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.250-21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:HUM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.24. 11,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.83.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $472.28.
In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
