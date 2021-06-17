Huobi Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $12.99 or 0.00034308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.22 billion and $150.59 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00759790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00083787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

