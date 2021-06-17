Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $383,911.92.

On Thursday, May 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $65,557.08.

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04.

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

