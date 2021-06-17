HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Up 45.4% in May

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 13th total of 859,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Also, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $563,502.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $436.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HYRE shares. TheStreet upgraded HyreCar from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

