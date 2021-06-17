i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Short Interest Down 30.5% in May

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of ICABY remained flat at $$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 299. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. i-CABLE Communications has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20.

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services.

