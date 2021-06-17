i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Short Interest Down 30.5% in May

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Shares of ICABY remained flat at $$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 299. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. i-CABLE Communications has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20.
About i-CABLE Communications
