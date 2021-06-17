IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. IBEX posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million.

IBEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $340.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.