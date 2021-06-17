Ibstock (LON:IBST) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 220.40 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 220.80 ($2.88). 1,138,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,239,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £904.31 million and a P/E ratio of -32.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

