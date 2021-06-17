ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.72. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 3,194,164 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $691,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,511,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181,917 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth $186,526,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,863,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

